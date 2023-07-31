Two men begin serving seven-year jail for causing grievous hurt to friend

PUTRAJAYA: Two men began serving their seven-year jail sentence today after failing in their final appeals to set aside their conviction for causing grievous hurt to a friend seven years ago.

A Court of Appeal three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah and Datuk Azmi Ariffin dismissed Mazlan Mohd Ali and Ku Zaiab Ku Mat’s appeals against the conviction and sentence imposed on them by the Sessions Court.

In the court’s unanimous decision, Justice Hadhariah said the Sessions Court was correct in its findings that the duo had attacked the victim Wan Azmi Wan Omar.

She said there were no merits in the appeals brought by Mazlan, 56, and Ku Zaiab, 62, and that their conviction for the offence was safe to be upheld.

She also said that it was the prosecution’s right under the Federal Constitution to charge a person and the court cannot interfere.

Justice Hadhariah issued a warrant of committal for both men to start their jail sentence today. They were each given bail of RM10,000 in one surety pending their appeal.

On April 22, 2019, the Sessions Court found Mazlan and Ku Zaiab guilty of committing the offence with another person who is at large in a shop in Kampung Gertak, Kuala Besut, Terengganu at about 11 am on Aug 29, 2016. They lost their appeal in the High Court, which prompted them to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

According to the facts of the case, the victim had known Mazlan and Ku Zaiab for 10 years and they were good friends. Mazlan and Ku Zaiab were running a business selling ice.

The feud arose due to competition in ice business in the Besut area where the duo and another person confronted the victim and warned him to not sell ice anymore in the area.

Mazlan was holding a metal rod while Ku Zaiab was armed with a samurai sword. Wan Azmi, 43, was chased by the men from a shop to the kitchen toilet of the shop where he sought refuge.

However, the men broke the door and the victim was slashed on his right wrist. He also suffered laceration on his left arm. -Bernama