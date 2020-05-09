Two men burnt to death after car caught fire in Bintulu

BINTULU: Two men met with a fiery end when the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in skidded, crashed into a concrete wall and caught fire near the Sungai Adai Bridge in Jalan Sangan/Merit near hear late yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the duo were identified as Nelson Kana Meliu, 32, and his brother-in-law Ginol Sanyu, 42.

“When the firemen arrived, the vehicle was almost 100% burnt with the two victims still pinned on their seats,” he said, adding that the charred bodies of the victims were later taken to Bintulu Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama