IPOH: Two men were burnt to death, while another one was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in caught fire in an accident after trespassing into the West Coast Expressway (WCE) construction site at Section 10, Beruas, near here last night.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the trio in an Audi A6, 2.0 (T) hybrid car were travelling from Ayer Tawar toll plaza to Beruas at 11pm when the driver was believed to have lost control of the car before it skidded and crashed into three stationary road construction machines and caught fire.

“The 28-year-old driver and the 26-year-old front passenger who were pinned to their seats died at the scene, while the other passenger, 30, escaped with serious injuries and is being treated at the Pantai Seri Manjung Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Muhammad Hanif said the dead were identified as R. Arigaran from Beruas, who was the driver, and S. Mahendran from Johor Bahru.

He said Mahendran and the injured passenger, who has not been identified yet, worked with Arigaran as lorry drivers.

Meanwhile, WCE Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Neoh Soon Hiong, when contacted, advised road users not to enter that segment of the expressway as it is yet to be opened to the public.

“The road has not been gazetted and there would be issues with insurance claims and such in the event of accidents,” he said. - Bernama