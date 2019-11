SIBU: Two men were burnt to death when a fire gutted a semi-detached double-storey house at Taman Rejang, Persiaran Brooke here early this morning.

Acting Sibu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the department received the distress call at 2.10am and 22 firemen and two officers from Sibu Sentral and Sungai Merah fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“The charred remains of the two victims, whose identity yet to be ascertained, were found in the toilet. The bodies have been handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

District police chief ACP Stanley Johnathan Ringgit said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We are awaiting report from the Fire and Rescue Department Forensic Unit,” he said.

The two victims were believed to be car mechanics and the house had been turned into a car workshop and storeroom for vehicle spare parts. - Bernama