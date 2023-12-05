Two men charged with causing explosion in front of pet shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing an explosion using homemade explosives in front of a pet shop here.

Friends Alex Lau Kwang Lee, 32, and Lai Meng Sien, 34, were jointly charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing the explosion of a nature likely to endanger the life or cause serious injury to property belonging to one Yong Yiam Whey, 44.

They were charged with committing the office in front of a shop in Brickfields here at 5 am last May 2.

The charge was framed under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Nur Farahain Roslan allowed the two men bail of RM3,000 with one surety each and fixed June 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hafiezah Mohamed Fauzi prosecuted, while Lau and Lai are represented by lawyer Mohd Izhar Ahmad Azmi. - Bernama