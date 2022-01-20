Two men charged with colleague’s murder

TAPAH: Two men were brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today to face a charge with murdering their colleague.

N. Mageswaran, 31, and M. Anbu, 30, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah.

However, no plea was recorded from both of them as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men were charged with murdering D. Gunasealan, 29, at a fish pond in Kampung Poh, Bidor, between 2 am and 7.30 am on Sept 13 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria prosecuted, while lawyer J. Gunamalar represented Anbu. Mageswaran was unrepresented.

The court set March 21 for mention pending the chemist and forensic reports. - Bernama