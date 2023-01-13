Two men charged with murder of unemployed man

IPOH: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of an unemployed man near here last month.

M. Shart Yanantham Naidu, 28, and G. Kesevaraj, 31, allegedly murdered T. Murthi, 37, at Taman Klebang Putra in Chemor between 10.40 pm and 11.28 pm on Dec 30.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read together with Section 34 of the same code, and provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out to the two accused before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azhar appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan.

It was reported that Murthi, who had been under police supervision, was found dead in Taman Klebang Putra at 11.28 pm on Dec 30 in what was initially believed to be a road accident.

However, a post-mortem conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here confirmed that his death resulted from injuries caused by hitting with a blunt object. - Bernama