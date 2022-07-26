Two men charged with murdering Pakistani national

PETALING JAYA: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Pakistani man at a condominium in Kelana Jaya early this month.

S. Kumara Rao, 55, and R. Ramesh, 45, were jointly charged with murdering Qadir Muhammad, 35, at Tower A-17-12, Zenith Residence Corporate Park Building, Jalan SS 7/26, Kelana Jaya, at 8.48 pm , last July 11.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death penalty, if convicted.

However, no plea was recorded from both of them after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set Aug 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim prosecuted, while both the accused were unrepresented. - Bernama