Two men charged with trafficking in drugs worth RM30.6m

IPOH: Two men were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today on four counts of drug trafficking involving more than 400 kgs worth more than RM30.6 million.

The accused, Choong Boon Wah, 44, and Seng Chun Leong, 44, were jointly charged with trafficking 413,826 kgs of the drug Nimetazepam (Erimin 5) in a house in Jalan Sri Klebang 2, Bandar Baru Sri Klebang, Chemor near here, at 9.15 am last August 15.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate S. Punitha.

They were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 39B(2) of the same act which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and shall, if not sentenced to death, be punished with at least 15 strokes of the cane, if found guilty.

The two men were represented by lawyer Asyraaf Abu Bakar Hamzah, while deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hidayu Zakaria prosecuted.

The court set Nov 16 for mention.

In another Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Jessica Daimis, Choong and Seng pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing two imitation firearms and two magazines.

They were jointly charged with possessing an imitation HK416 with one magazine and one imitation HKMP5 with one magazine at 9.30 a.m. at the same location and date.

The charge, framed under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960, provides a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin, while the two accused were represented by Asyraaf also represented them in this case.

The court set Oct 6 for mention. -Bernama