PETALING JAYA: Police have detained two suspects over the intimidation and harassment of two policemen in a police vehicle during the Rantau by-election yesterday.

Five individuals clad in Pakatan Harapan (PH) party t-shirt were involved in the incident.

Negri Sembilan acting police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the two men in their early 50’s and 30’s were detained today.

“One of them is a lorry driver while the other suspect is a second-hand vehicle dealer. Police are still identifying the other three individuals,“ he told theSun.

Earlier, acting deputy Inspector-General of Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said police had initiated a probe under Section 341 of the Penal Code for punishment for wrongful restraints.

“We have initiated an investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function,“ he said.

“Please adhere to the law and avoid getting involved with acts such as restraining public servants from discharging their duties.”

In the incident yesterday, the five individuals allegedly stopped a police vehicle for a “routine check” about 6pm outside the SJK(C) Chung Hua voting centre in Rantau.

It is believed the men in t-shirts with PH logo were checking for evidence of electoral fraud in favour of Barisan Nasional. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Election Commission deputy chairman Azmi Sharom said such ignorant and thuggish behaviour should not have happened, and has to be condemned by any civilised society.

“These individuals obviously do not know how the system works (Vote counting process). Votes are counted in individual channels (Saluran). Then form 14 (statement of count) is filled with the results, countersigned by the Polling and Counting Agents.

“Form 14 is photographed and texted to the central centre where ballots are collected. If there were phantom ballots on route it would not match the form 14 which was sent prior via text,“ he told theSun.