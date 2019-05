KOTA KINABALU: The police expect to resolve five robbery cases reported in the city with the arrest of two suspects in a raid at Kampung Sembulan last Wednesday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief Supt George Abd Rakman said the suspects, aged 24 and 25, were arrested following a report by a married couple who were robbed of their cellphones by two men, armed with a machete, in front of a shop in Sadong Jaya on May 12.

Acting on the report, the police conducted a raid in Kampung Sembulan and arrested the two suspects, he said, adding that several items were seized in the raid, including five tablets, cellphones and a machete.

The suspects were also believed to be involved in four other robbery cases reported in the city, he said in a statement, here today.

He said the police were also looking for a Filipino, known as Rafi Jakarta @ Duk, 30, to facilitate investigation. - Bernama