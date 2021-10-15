Two men detained to assist in robbery-cum-rape investigation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police detained two local men to assist in the investigation into the break-in at a foreign workers’ hostel in which a female worker was robbed and raped in an incident at a residential area in Perai, here, two days ago.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the two men, aged 24 and 25, were detained separately in the SPT area, here, day before yesterday.

“According to the foreign woman, she was asleep in a room on the top floor of the two-storey terrace house, which was used as a foreign worker’s dormitory, before being woken up by a man who entered the room at about 4 am.

“The woman claimed that the door of the room was locked. The suspect who was armed with a sharp object had placed it on the victim’s neck before he raped her and took RM200 belonging to the victim,“ Shafee said in a statement, today.

He said the woman was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further examination while the two men who had past records related to crime and drugs were being remanded to assist in the investigation.- Bernama