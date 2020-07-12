Two men die in fatal motorcycle accident

NIBONG TEBAL: Two men died after the motorcycles they were riding collided in an accident along Jalan Tasek Valdor here last night.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Police Chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said in the accident at 7.45 p.m. , the two motorcyclists, M.Kuganraaj,18, and V.Yogananth, 51, died at the scene due to serious injuries.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the motorcycle ridden by Kuganraaj heading from the direction of Sungai Bakap towards Tasek Junjong overtook a Proton Iswara car and collided into Yogananth’s motorcycle.

“The accident caused both motorcycles to skid into the opposite lanes. Both men died at the scene due to serious injuries on the body and head,” he said when contacted here today.

Lee added that the 40-year-old driver of the car did not incur any injuries and the accident was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama