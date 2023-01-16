Two men fined RM20,000 for cockfighting

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sessions Court here today fined a keropok lekor entrepreneur and a technician RM20,000 each, in default six months in jail, for their involvement in a cockfighting three years ago.

Judge Nazlyza Mohamad Nazri meted out the fine on Mohd Nazir Mohd Dagang, 47, and Mohd Raimi Manaf, 33, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge, framed under Section 32 (1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They were jointly charged with committing the offence in a hut behind a house in Kampung Bukit Tok Beng, Kuala Nerus, at 4.15 am on Sept 3, 2020.

Prosecuting officers from the Terengganu Veterinary Service Department Mohd Shahihan Mohd Tahar and Fazlizan Ishak Khan prosecuted, while lawyers Puteri Hikmatul Raudah Dzulaika Mohamad and Najmi Adila Mohd Nasir represented Mohd Nazir and Mohd Raimi, respectively. - Bernama