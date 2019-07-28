Two men found dead had been arguing since two weeks ago: Employer

KEPALA BATAS: The two Indian nationals who were found dead in their rented house in Taman Bertam Ria here yesterday were often heard arguing with one another.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said according to their employer, the two men — Mubarak Ali, 28, and Azad Mubarakbhai, 26, — were always arguing over some matters since two weeks ago.

According to the employer, who is a restaurant operator, Mubarak had been working as a roti canai maker for the past four years, while Azad joined as a cleaner at the restaurant five months ago, he said, adding that on the day of the incident, the two men went home to rest after finishing work at noon.

“They were supposed to be back at the restaurant again at 5.30pm, and when they did not turn up, I sent another employee to look for them at the house, suspecting that they overslept. Instead, they were found dead,” he added.

Noorzainy said initial police investigation also found that a woman heard the two victims having an argument upon arriving home that day.

“Our investigation also found the two workers were fighting before Mubarak, who was injured, fled to the bathroom to hide and died there due to serious injuries. There were four stab wounds to the abdomen and five cuts on his left arm,“ he said.

He said Azad, upon realising Mubarak was dead, took his own life by hanging himself.

Police also found a knife, believed to have been used in Mubarak’s murder, he said, adding that the bodies of the two men would be sent back to their hometown in India for the funeral rites.

According to Noorzainy, the two men had valid work permits. — Bernama