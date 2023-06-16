Two men held, drugs worth over RM670,000 seized

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested two men and seized 18.645 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu estimated to be worth RM671,220 in a raid at a homestay in Sungai Jagung, Sungai Petani, on Wednesday (June 14).

Kedah Police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the two suspects, aged 34 and 35, were arrested at 11.55 pm while removing a box from the boot of a Honda City car in the compound of the homestay.

“Upon checking the box, police found 18 green plastic packages with the words “refined Chinese tea” containing substances believed to be syabu.

“Police also seized the vehicle and another Perodua Bezza car as well as RM500 in cash,” he told a media conference, here, today.

He said the seized syabu is believed to have been obtained from a neighbouring country.

“We believe the homestay was used as a transit point, before the drug was marketed, especially in the state,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the suspects, who tested positive for Methamphetamine had drug-related criminal records, would be remanded until June 23.

In a separate case, Fisol said a total of 20 individuals, aged between 18 and 78, were arrested for suspected involvement in gambling activities at a palm oil plantation in Kampung Titi Akar, near Pendang, at about 7.15 pm on Wednesday (June 14).

He said the suspects, 15 men and five women, were detained while placing bets in a gambling game, adding that the suspects tried to flee when police arrived but to no avail.

“We then seized various gambling equipment and RM28,624 in cash,” he said.

Fisol said police had carried out 955 gambling-related raids since January, including online gambling and unlicensed lottery, in the state, with 982 suspects arrested. - Bernama