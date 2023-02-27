Two men held over snatch theft caught in viral video

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested two local men, aged 31 and 39, on suspicion of grazing into a woman’s motorcycle and robbing her, thus causing the motorcyclist to fall and suffer minor injuries to her hands and legs along Jalan Kelochor here on Feb 16.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said following police intelligence and surveillance, both suspects were detained in Pasir Puteh, at 6.30 pm on Saturday.

“After the suspects’ arrests, police seized the motorcycle used in the incident while the suspects’ urine sample results tested positive for drugs. It was found that the suspects had past records for drug-related offences.

“Both suspects have been remanded for four days beginning yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code (for gang robbery) and if convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison and liable to whipping,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier a video of the incident went viral on social media. Police confirmed receiving a report about the incident in which a 54-year-old woman was seen riding alone on a motorcycle along Jalan Kelochor when two unknown men, riding a yellow motorcycle, grazed into her causing the victim to fall. - Bernama