Two men held over Sungai Selangor diesel pollution

SUBANG JAYA: Police have arrested two men to help in investigation into the recent diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor, which they suspect could be due to sabotage.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the two suspects, a pontoon operator and his worker, were arrested yesterday.

“The suspects, in their early 30s, were arrested at the pontoon in Kuala Selangor and have been remanded for four days until July 28,“ he told reporters at the closing of an anti-terrorism seminar and training here.

He said police had so far recorded more than 10 statements as part of their investigation.

The diesel spill, suspected to have originated from oil drums on the pontoon, caused four water treatment plants to be shut down on July 21, disrupting supply to consumers in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Noor Azam said police were investigating the case with the cooperation of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd and Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS). — Bernama