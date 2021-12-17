Two men impersonating as civil servants to rob foreigners nabbed

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested two local men impersonating as civil servants and robbing foreigners in Kuala Langat district on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Kuala Langat district police chief, Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh in a statement said the two suspects who are in their earlier 30s were arrested between 1.45 pm and 4.15 pm along Jalan Sungai Klang and Jalan Kapar, near here.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the arrest of both men followed a police report made by an Indian national construction worker in his 30s after he was allegedly detained by two men driving a Perodua Myvi at Taman Muhibbah in Banting, Kuala Langat on Dec 8.

“One of the suspects introduced himself as an Immigration officer from Shah Alam and asked the victim who worked as a helper at a restaurant to show his passport to them.

“When the victim failed to produce his passport, he was then forced into a car and was driven around Klang.

“While in the car, one of the suspects then hit the victim using a shoe before asking RM3,000 by calling the victim’s employer if he wanted his employee to be released,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the victim’s employer then transferred RM1,500 to the victim’s account before he was released in front of a supermarket in Klang.

He further explained that the suspects’ modus operandi was to target foreigners who went out alone where the victims would be taken to Klang before blackmailing them.

“With the arrest, we believe we have solved nine cases of robbery and impersonating civil servants in the district.

“Our records showed that both suspects have past criminal records. They are now being remanded for seven days beginning yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 and Section 170 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama