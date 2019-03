PUTRAJAYA: The magistrate’s court today released on bail two men, remanded for five days since Friday to facilitate investigations into an alleged RM30 million project scandal involving a statutory body.

Magistrate Ahmad Ashraf Mohamed Kamal allowed the suspects to be released on bail of RM100,000 each with one surety.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the two men, a 48-year-old senior officer of the statutory body and a 52-year-old managing director of a consulting company, were detained separately at the MACC headquarters here on Thursday after their statements had been recorded.

The source said that preliminary investigations found that the senior officer and the director of the company had abetted with three other individuals, who had been remanded earlier, to obtain approval to offer legally-certified software services without adhering to proper regulations.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 17 (a) and Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama