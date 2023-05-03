Two men involved in Jalan Ipoh crash test positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested the driver and passenger of a car involved in a road crash at Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh here last Friday after they tested positive for drugs.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the two men were detained at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station after being taken there to undergo a urine screening test.

Prior to that, the 25-year-old Nissan Sentra driver is believed to have fallen asleep and rammed into the back of a Hino truck in front of him, in the incident at about 12.30 pm.

“Following the collision, the lorry hit the back of a motorcycle in the same lane causing the rider to fall. However, no one was injured in the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Beh said the policemen who arrived at the scene saw the suspicious behaviour of the two men and took them to the station for urine screening.

“The duo tested positive for methamphetamine, ketamine, Erimin 5, amphetamine and ganja. Both were investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. - Bernama