KUALA LUMPUR: Two jobless men were sentenced to three years jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for robbing a woman using a Rambo knife.

Judge Mahyon Talib ordered Muhammad Hafizi Ismail, 19, and Muhammad Hadi Chik, 22, who both pleaded guilty, to start serving the sentence from the date of arrest in June.

Muhammad Hafizi and Muhammad Hadi had robbed Siti Nur Zulaiha Zubir, 22, by using a Rambo knife at the Avon boutique, Jalan Diplomatik Precinct 15 at 3.50 pm on June 17.

In mitigation, Muhammad Hafizi and Muhammad Hadi, who were unrepresented, said they were remorseful and had repented for the offence.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri insisted on an appropriate sentence, taking into account the loss suffered by the victim and that they both had previous criminal record. — Bernama