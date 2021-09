KUANTAN: A lorry driver and his assistant were killed after their vehicle lost control before plunging into a ravine at KM 43.5 of Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway near here today.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said in the incident at about 3 pm, the lorry driver Nazli Misnon,56 and attendant, Anwar Tushali Arimi Mualimin, 25, were on their way from Sabak Bernam, Selangor to Raub, here died at the scene.

Beliau said investigation found that upon reaching a winding spot, the lorry carrying fertilizer lost control before skidding to the left side and fell into the ravine.

“Both victims who were pinned under the lorry died instantly,” he said in a media statement here today.

Meanwhile, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said 13 firemen from the Bentong station in two fire engines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit were mobilised to the location.

“Upon arrival firemen had to use various machinery and equipment to retrieve the victims for further action,” said the statement.- Bernama