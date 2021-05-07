Two men nabbed for drug trafficking using car with modified boot

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were arrested for drug trafficking in a raid on a double-storey terrace house in Cheras on Wednesday (May 5).

The police also seized 43.9 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis and 8.4 kg of ketamin worth around RM2 million from the two men, aged 44 and 57, during the raid.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said both men were believed to have gotten the supply of drugs from an international drug trafficking ring.

Investigations revealed that the men had been carrying out the illegal activity for at least three months, and they also tested positive for cannabis.

“The boot of their car had been modified to accommodate 80 kg of drugs,” he said at a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Police also seized two cars, a motorcycle, a necklace, a gold ring and RM3,095 in cash.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days till Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the Kuala Lumpur police seized various drugs worth RM24.2 million and arrested 1,061 drug traffickers from January to April through an operation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

“Under the operation, the police also arrested 1,484 drug addicts and action has been taken against 35 individuals under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Preventive Measures) 1985,” he added. — Bernama