Two men nabbed for robbing elderly woman

DUNGUN: Two men were arrested hours after they had robbed a woman of RM123,000 in Bandar Paka, here on Thursday.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the two suspects, aged 29 and 40, were nabbed at two separate locations in Kerteh and Kijal in the Kemaman district, at about midnight.

He said the suspects had broken into the house of the 56-year-old woman at 3.30pm when she was alone.

“The masked robbers, said to be armed with sharp weapons, threatened the woman and she panicked.

“The victim then opened a safe before handing over cash and jewellery, all estimated to be worth RM123,000, to the robbers,“ Baharudin told a press conference at the Dungun district police headquarters, here today.

Police have recovered RM7,000 in cash and foreign currencies worth RM6,000 from the suspects. - Bernama