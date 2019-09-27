Two men nabbed for smuggling cigarettes worth RM4.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men and seized smuggled ‘kretek’ cigarettes worth RM4.2 million in an operation around Nilai, Negri Sembilan, last Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement yesterday, said the suspects, one local and one Myanmar national, were aged 30 and 44.

Both men are members of a trafficking syndicate which has been active in peninsular Malaysia.

“The suspects used fake stamp duty stickers in an attempt to fool the authorities. Police also seized a Perodua Myvi which was used for the criminal activities,” he added.

Both suspects have been remanded for five days beginning yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 135 (1) (E) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police nabbed a lorry driver at Lorong Haji Ismail, Jalan Dato Kumbar, Alor Setar on the same day and seized 628,000 sticks of white cigarettes of various brands, worth RM584,440.

The overall value of seizures, including a lorry, was RM669,440, he said, adding that the case items and the suspects were handed over to the customs for further action. - Bernama