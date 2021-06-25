Two men nabbed with 345kg of ketum leaves at Seremban-Port Dickson Toll

SEREMBAN: Two men carrying polystyrene boxes claiming to contain fish were arrested after police found 345 kg of suspected ketum leaves at a roadblock at the Seremban-Port Dickson Toll exit, early today.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said a 34-year-old driver and his 26-year-old assistant were arrested as they were driving a lorry from Merbok, Kedah to deliver 23 polystyrene boxes of seafood to customers in Port Dickson.

He said that each box contained 50 to 60 packages of ketum leaves worth RM10,350.

“They thought that by showing the Miti permission letter, the police team would not conduct an inspection and the man told the police that they were carrying boxes of fish but on the inspection, the police did not find any fish but only ketum leaves.

“The police are also investigating their customers and the location for the delivery of the ketum leaves,“ he said at a press conference at the Seremban district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Said said the individuals involved were also found to have abused the permit letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

He said their urine tests were negative and the case was investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021. — Bernama