KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were produced in the Sessions Court here to face separate charges of cruelly injuring a dog each in January and last week.

Personal driver Amir Abd Salim Meor Lope, 51 and lorry driver S. Mathialakan, 55, however, pleaded not guilty after their respective charges were read out in front of Sessions Judge Manira Mohd Nor.

According to the charge, Amir Abd Salim is accused of cruelly injuring a dog, causing the animal to suffer pain, behind a car workshop in Jalan Miri Taman Beringin, Jinjang Utara here between Jan 4 and Jan 5 this year.

Mathialakan, meanwhile was charged with the same offence against another dog in front of a house in Taman Maluri here at 7.23am on Nov 10.

Both were charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which is punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same Act and carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Federal Territories Veterinary Services Department Prosecuting Officer Hasiah Musa offered bail of RM4,000 with one surety for both the accused.

However, both pleaded the court for a lower amount on the grounds that they were family breadwinners.

S.I Rajah acted for Mathialakan while Amir Abd Salim was unrepresented.

The court then set bail at RM3,000 with one surety each and fixed Dec 18 for case mention. — Bernama