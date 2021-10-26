Two men sent to the gallows for drug trafficking

TAWAU: Two men were sent to the gallows by the High Court here today after being found guilty of trafficking 327.1gm of methamphetamine two years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Lim Hock Leng handed down the death sentence to Ardiansyah Sudirman, 33, and Muhammad Taufik Asis, 29, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

He said the prosecution, on the other hand, had managed to prove that the two accused had committed the offence.

Ardiansyah, a labourer, and Muhammad Taufik, a boat operator, were jointly charged with trafficking the drugs at the old Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex jetty here at 1pm on April 14, 2019.

The duo was charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act on April 17, 2019.

The prosecution called three witnesses, while the defence called both the accused, to testify during the trial. — Bernama