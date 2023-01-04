Two men seriously injured in Cheras brawl

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were seriously injured after being slashed with a parang during a fight in Jalan Mutiara Raya in Cheras early yesterday morning (Friday).

Cheras district police chief, ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said following an investigation, a 39-year-old local woman was detained at 7.30 pm on the same day in Taman Seri Aman, Cheras

He said police had received information about a fight involving two local men from its Crime Prevention Patrol from the Cheras police station at 4 am.

“Both men suffered injuries to the neck, arm and hand in the fight,” he said in a statement today.

Zam Halim also said police were now tracking the main suspect known as Heranpal Singh Harjan Singh, with identity card number 780628-06-5409 and last known address at No 241 Jalan Karak, 28400 Mentakad Pahang.

He advised the public not to speculate on the incident. - Bernama