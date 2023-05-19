Two men, woman held for drug trafficking

IPOH: Police arrested two men and a woman, allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities, and seized 55 compressed ganja packages, weighing 48.477 kilogrammes and worth RM153,200, in Kampung Paya, near Kamunting, Taiping on May 17.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the suspects, aged 35 to 39, were arrested in several raids, carried out between 8.15 pm and 11.25 pm on May 17.

“The raids were based on information about drug trafficking, and police found the compressed packages, believed to contain ganja, after the interrogation.

“We also seized three vehicles and a necklace, estimated to be worth RM67,670,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said that the preliminary investigation found that the suspects had been actively engaged in drug activities since June 2022. The seized drugs could be used by as many as 15,700 addicts.

He said that all suspects tested negative for drugs, and they had no criminal records.

The trio have been remanded for six days, from yesterday, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama