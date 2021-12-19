Two Mersing JKR officers plead not guilty to bribery charges

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Mersing District Public Works Department (JKR) officers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to receiving bribes totalling RM14,000 two years ago.

Mohd Idham Mokhtar, 38, and Mohd Sukrizal Mohd Sukor, 44, made the plea after the charges were read out separately to them before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

Mohd Idham, who is an engineer, allegedly received RM9,000 from a 44-year-old individual through a local bank account belonging to the individual’s company whom he knew to be connected to his official duties as a district engineer at a bank in Jalan Ismail, Mersing on Nov 19, 2019.

Mohd Sukrizal, who is an assistant surveyor, is alleged to have received RM5,000 for the same offence.

Mohd Sukrizal allegedly received the money when he knew the individual was connected to his official duties as the committee secretariat for repair works at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lembaga Endau, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Anjung Batu, SMK Ungku Hussin and SK Triang, Mersing.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Jalan Bandar, Pasir Gudang on Dec 28, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine, or both, on conviction.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM7,000 each with one surety and set Jan 31 next year for mention. — Bernama