Two-metre long tank replica to fire patroitism among Gua Musang PPR children

GUA MUSANG: In an effort to be different in fueling the spirit of patriotism among children, the residents of People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Gua Musang came out with the idea to build a two-metre-long tank replica as a decoration for the 66th National Day celebration.

Block K resident head, Shukri Idris, 55, said the idea came from a discussion between residents who wanted to instill patriotism especially among the younger generation.

“It took almost a month to complete the replica and we did this together using second-hand materials.

“Starting with the process of finding bamboo up to the process of making the frame and construction, everything is done in the spirit of community,“ he said when met by reporters at Block K PPR, here recently.

Commenting further, Shukri said that even though some residents were busy with their jobs, they still managed to find time to jointly complete the replica.

“The community project was only carried out at night and during weekends to finish the replica complete with a fort and tent as well as decorating the flats. We are pleased with the outcome as children were drawn to the National Day decorations,” he added.

A resident, Lee Man Theng, 42, said she was used to living in harmony and helping each other to decorate their units before the National Day celebrations.

“At about 8 pm my husband and two children will go down and help decorate the block, sometimes on the weekend it’s until 1 or 2am before we get home because we help beautify this place.

“We should educate children from an early age to appreciate independence and be proud of today’s freedom, so we are responsible for preserving the peace we have enjoyed,“ said Lee, who has been living in Block K for five years.-Bernama