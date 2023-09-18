Two military personnel injured as car plunges into ravine near Tapah

IPOH: Two military personnel were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a 4.5 metre-deep ravine in Jalan Pahang near Tapah, today.

State Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firemen from Tapah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the incident at 9.50am.

“On arrival, it was found that the driver of the Perodua Myvi car was seriously injured and his left leg was broken while the front seat passenger who was slightly injured, suffered a broken left arm.

He said both men were trapped but they were successfully extricated before the car was towed away.

“The victims were then taken to Tapah Hospital for further treatment,“ he said. - Bernama