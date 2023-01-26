Two million road users set to enjoy toll-free LTU when completed in 2026

KUALA LIPIS: A total of two million road users are expected to enjoy the toll-free Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway, previously known as the Central Spine Road (CSR), especially during festive seasons, when it is completed in 2026.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that besides being toll-free, the highway would also help speed up travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan, which will also lead to saving on petrol costs.

“This highway will surely benefit those who carry out business activities and motorists wishing to return to their hometowns during festive celebrations. The LTU will also help traders to transport their goods from Kelantan to Port Klang in a short time,” he told a media conference after surveying Section 3J of the LTU, here, today.

Also present were Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff and Datuk Zulkipli Nasri, who is carrying out the duties of the Public Works Department (JKR) deputy director-general (Infrastructure Sector).

The LTU is a high-impact project under the Ministry of Works, which involves six packages from Kelantan to Pahang covering a total of over 300 kilometres (km), with an allocation of RM10 billion.

Section 3J, among others, involves the construction of a new four-lane two-way road along 6.95km from Kampung Seberang Jelai to Kampung Relong here and the construction of five bridges that are expected to be completed in July 2024. - Bernama