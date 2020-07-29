Two million vehicles expected on highways until Sunday: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) expect two million vehicles to be on the highways from today until this Sunday in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said following that, a total of 1,450 officers and policemen would be assigned to control traffic nationwide in an operation codenamed Op Lancar during the four-day period.

He said officers and policemen would be stationed to monitor the flow of traffic in hot spots and highways identified as likely to be congested.

Commenting on highway traffic flow, Azisman said traffic was moving slowly towards the east coast at the Gombak Toll Plaza at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

“There is a congestion of about six kilometres along the road. I would like to advise all drivers to be patient and careful,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that there were no travel restrictions and people could return to their respective hometowns to celebrate HariRaya Aidiladha.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha this Friday. — Bernama