Two minors among 11 individuals charged with trafficking drugs of more than 19 kg

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 11 individuals, including two minors, were brought before the Magistrate’s Court here today to face three counts of trafficking various types of drugs weighing over 19 kilogrammes last month.

The charges against Yek Zhu Jie,19; Tan Chee Seng, 21; How Jia Lerk, 24; Kenny Loo Yee Han, 24; Ooi Zhi Wei, 27, and Chong Chew Nam, 32, and three women, namely Eva Chua Min, 19; Phang Jing Yi, 22, and Goh Yoong Cheng, 30, as well as two 17-year-old boys, were read before Magistrate A. Shaarmini.

No plea was recorded from all of them as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charges, they are jointly charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 18,881 grammes (g), ketamine (558g) and nimetazepam (52g) at a house at Jalan Bukit Skudai 6, Taman Bukit Skudai here at 2 am last Sept 23 Sept last.

The charges, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, provide the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death must be punished with not less than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set Nov 2 next for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Shamira Mohd Luthfi Ismail, while lawyers Muhammad Mohd Nasir, Datin Freda Sabapathy and Chew Pong Him represented Chong, Eva and How respectively.

The other eight accused are not represented. -Bernama