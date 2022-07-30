Two missing after boat capsizes in Batang Rajang river

SIBU: Two men are missing when the boat they were on sank in the Batang Rajang river during a fishing trip in the Pelagus area, in Kapit near here yesterday evening.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department Chief Janggan Muling said a call was received regarding the incident involving victims, Ngalang Demong, 73 and Richelles Seli Lasu, 21 at 11.35 am today.

“Ngalang’s grandson who had been with his grandfather and his uncle, Richelles, just minutes before the incident saw their boat capsize while they were going through the rapids before both victims went missing,” he said in a statement today.

He said search and rescue efforts were ongoing. - Bernama