JOHOR BARU: An angler who was reported missing after being swept away by the current while swimming back to the beach during high tide at Kampung Seri Pantai yesterday, was found drowned.

Acting Mersing district police chief ACP Mohd Nor Mohd Isa said the body of Sudirman Mohamad, 38, was found near a resort in Teluk Iskandar at about 11pm yesterday.

He said the body was identified by family members.

Sudirman was reported missing while attempting to swim cross the rocky area at Batu Sirik, located about 250m from the beach, with a friend.

They went to the location at 7.30pm during low tide and were about to return to the beach at 10.20pm when they realised they were surrounded by high tide.

Meanwhile in TAIPING, another angler who was reported missing while fishing near a waterfall area at Pecah Batu, Trong, near Taiping yesterday, was also found drowned after the search and rescue operation resumed at 9am today.

Head of Operation of Taiping Fire and Rescue Station Rafeel Hairul Richard in a statement said the body of Muhammad Taufik Mahamad, 29, was found stuck between rocks in a 5m deep pond at 1.45pm.

The body had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama