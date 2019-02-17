Two missing anglers found safe near Brunei waters

LABUAN: Two anglers who were reported missing after they failed to return home from a fishing trip Saturday morning were found safe about 2pm at Brunei waters the same day.

Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) chief Captain Maritime Che Adnan Md Isa said the anglers, Albert Jukaring, 35 and Aman Shah Jiris, 32, were found safe on board of their fibreglass boat by Bruneian fishermen and handed over to MMEA at 3.15pm.

Albert informed the rescue team that his boat experienced faulty engine and drifted for 36 hours before they were found by the fishermen.

Che Adnan said the anglers were taken to Labuan police as one of them possessed no valid travel documents.

The anglers reportedly went out to sea for a fishing trip from a jetty near Labuan town at 2pm on Friday and did not return home.

Labuan police received an emergency call from one of them (on Saturday) saying that their boat got into trouble when its engine broke down.

Following the report, a search and rescue operation was launched by the Labuan chapter of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Fire and Rescue Department, marine police and fishing community the same day. — Bernama