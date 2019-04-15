Two missing teens found (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The two teenage girls who went missing after celebrating the Tamil New Year at a temple here on Sunday have been found.

“Police have questioned them and they will be taken for a medical check-up,“ Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said today.

He didn’t want to say why Natshatra Navanita, 15, and Divyaa Munian, 16, went missing.

According to a Facebook post, the girls were missing since 11.40pm on Sunday. Divyaa’s mother, Shanthi Thesaja earlier today pleaded for help from the public to help locate the two girls.

A police report was lodged at 3am today.

Shanthi’s daughter, Divyaa, was said to have gone to the temple with her friend Natshatra about 5.30pm.

About 10.45pm, Shanthi contacted Divyaa who alerted her that she had booked a ride with a E-Hailing service at Natshatra’s house.

However, the ride was subsequently cancelled.

The spokesman from the E-Hailing service had said that from the company’s records, the passenger cancelled the ride, so the driver proceeded to pick up another passenger.

Her daughter also told her that her phone was running out of battery. When Divya did not arrive, Shanthi started looking for her. She also could no longer reach Divya on her phone.