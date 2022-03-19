Two more clusters end in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two more clusters have been declared ended in Sabah today, namely the Jalan Apas Batu Lima Cluster, Tawau and the Loboh Nabawan Cluster in Nabawan, making only 19 clusters still active in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the number of clusters in the state was declining as no new clusters were recorded since Monday (March 14).

“Cases of new infections also dropped in 21 of the 27 districts in Sabah such as Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Beaufort and Putatan which recorded a decrease in new cases,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state’s COVID-19 spokesman, however, said that out of 596 new cases today, seven cases were from an existing cluster, namely the Jalan Tambalang Cluster.

He said 581 or 97.48 per cent of the new cases today were in categories one and two, five cases in category three and 10 cases in category four, while no new cases were recorded for category five. - Bernama