Two more Covid-19 drive-through screening centres in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has set up two more Covid-19 drive-through screening centres to increase its testing capacity, particularly in red zones, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Unggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the two new screening centres are in Kota Samarahan and at the Petra Jaya Health Clinic here.

“The drive-through screening centre in Samarahan has been operational since March 22, and it has screened 1,604 people to date.

“Of the total, 1,346 tested negative and 35 cases were Covid-19 positive,” he said at a press conference here today.

The screening centre at the Petra Jaya Health Clinic became operational on April 13 and has taken samples from 137 people, he added.

Uggah said the drive-through screening services in Kota Samarahan are open to the public while the oen in Petra Jaya are for frontliners. - Bernama