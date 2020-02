PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced today that two more Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and discharged yesterday.

Health Minister, Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said two Chinese nationals, one 27-years-old and the other a 32-year-old woman, who were confirmed positive for the Covid-19 infection on Feb 14, were both discharged yesterday evening.

Dzulkefly said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at 22; to date 17 cases have been discharged and fully recovered.

“No new Covid-19 case were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) today,“ he said after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on mental health initiative between University Malaya and Johnson Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, two out of four Malaysians passengers, a husband and wife, aged 71 and 66, respectively, aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were confirmed positive with the virus on Feb 16.

“They are currently receiving treatment at Fujita Hospital in Nagoya and are in stable condition,“ he said, while adding that another 61-year-old female tested negative for the virus and was allowed to return home to Malaysia after completing the 14 day quarantine period.

“The other Malaysian, a male crew member, 45-years-old is currently being monitored onboard by the Japanese health authority,“ he said.

Apart from that, Dzulkefly said that to date no passengers or crew of the MV Genting Dream, which docked at Port Klang after leaving Singapore, had contracted the Covid-19 after repeatedly undergone health screenings.