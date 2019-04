KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry targets to implement two more GoKL bus routes to serve high density areas in the national capital this year.

FT minister, Khalid Abdul Samad said, to date there are currently five GoKL routes, operating for free, in the capital.

He said RM3 million a year was allocated for each bus route for the benefit of city residents and to ease traffic jams.

‘’We must conduct a study first in terms of need, population density and the response to the five existing routes before expanding the service to other areas.

‘’But, we target at least two and a maximum four additional bus routes, prioritising People’s Housing Project (PHP) areas, government complexes, higher institutions of learning and areas occupied by the B40 group,’’ he told reporters after launching the GoKL bus service for the LRT Universiti-Seri Pantai PHP (Pink Route), here today.

The existing GoKL bus services encompassed the Green Route (KLCC-Bukit Bintang), Purple Route (Pasar Seni-Bukit Bintang), Red Route (Titiwangsa-KL Sentral Hub), Blue Route (Titiwangsa-Bukit Bintang Hub) and Orange Route (Titiwangsa-Mindef Hub).

Khalid, in his speech, said the 7.3 km additional route starts from the LRT University Hub and will serve Jalan Pantai Baharu, Jalan Pantai Dalam, Jalan Kg Pasir, and Jalan Kerinchi.

“Four buses will be operational along this route (LRT Universiti-Seri Pantai PHP (Pink Route)) every 15 minutes for every journey from 6am to 12 midnight daily,’’ he said.

He said when the GoKL bus service was introduced in 2012, 8,450 people had benefited daily and this number went up to 65,145 passengers or 671% last year. — Bernama