Two more held in connection with Penang carjacking incident

KEPALA BATAS: Police have detained another two men in connection with the carjacking incident at the Jalan Bagan Lalang traffic light near here on Wednesday, which went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the duo, a 57-year-old moneylender and a 49-year-old tow truck driver, were arrested separately around Penang today.

“With the latest arrest, this brings the total number of arrests to five people. We believe we can solve the case following the arrest of the two suspects,” he said when contacted here today.

All the five men have been remanded until June 6 under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, police have arrested three men separately in Seberang Jaya and Butterworth here and Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

In the 7.45 am incident, the victim, who was driving a Perodua Axia, had stopped at a traffic light before three men suddenly dragged him out of the vehicle and drove it away.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim’s mother’s failure to pay back RM100,000 she borrowed from a man in 2020. - Bernama