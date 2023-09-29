Two more hospital staff on remand for receiving bribes from companies offering funeral management work

SEREMBAN: Two more staff of a public medical facility here were ordered to be on remand for five days from today for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM3,500 in return for offering funeral management work for the handling of non-Muslim patients to two companies.

The remand order against them was issued by Magistrate Syed Farid Syed.

The suspects, both men in their 30s and 40s, were represented by lawyer Ardelliza Izmaryanti Shafie from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

According to sources, the two suspects were arrested at the Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office yesterday following the arrest of four staff of the hospital last Monday over a similar case.

The two suspects are believed to have received bribes from two companies for offering them to do funeral management work for non-Muslim patients who died at the hospital between 2021 and 2022.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, who confirmed the arrest, said the case was investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Last Tuesday, two of the four arrested staff at the hospital were ordered to be on remand for six days for allegedly receiving RM11,000, made in 42 bank transactions, from two companies offering funeral management work.-Bernama