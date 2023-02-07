Two more Malaysian haj pilgrims die

MAKKAH: Two Malaysian men died here last Friday (June 30), bringing to a total of four pilgrims from the country to die in the holy land during the current haj pilgrimage this season.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the two pilgrims, both men aged 72 and 60, died due to lung infection, as well as a stroke and heart failure.

“These two men are among three pilgrims who were not taken to Arafah for wuquf because they were in a coma in a Saudi Arabian hospital,“ he told a press conference here.

According to him, there are 95 pilgrims at the Tabung Haji (TH) Makkah treatment center and 15 Malaysian pilgrims in Saudi Arabian hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said the Masyair operation, which is the culmination of the Haj, has officially ended with the return of all the Malaysian pilgrims to Makkah from Mina.

He said 13,219 pilgrims or 56 per cent left Mina on Friday after performing the early “Nafar” (performing the Jamrah rites on two of the three days of Tasyrik), while the rest began moving back to Makkah at 6.23 am yesterday after performing the “Nafar Thani”.

The Malaysian pilgrims will start leaving for their homeland starting this Wednesday (July 5) and the last flight is expected on July 31 with a total of 98 flights. - Bernama