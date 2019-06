KUALA TERENGGANU: Two more orang asli from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan were admitted to hospital in Terengganu yesterday after they came down with symptoms of respiratory tract infection, bringing to 12 the number of orang asli admitted there so far.

Terengganu health director Dr Mohd Jusoh said the first patient is a 32-year-old woman who was examined by a district health team and referred to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further treatment while the other is a 22-year-old man who went to the hospital to seek treatment.

“Both of them are in stable condition,“ he said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, eight orang asli from Kuala Koh were admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital — seven with symptoms of respiratory tract infection and one with acute gastroenteritis (AGE) after suffering from diarrhoea, stomach-ache and vomiting.

Two more orang asli from Kampung Sungai Berua were then admitted to the hospital, on Friday and Monday, after suffering from the same symptoms.

Mohd said those admitted comprise eight males and four females aged between four and 29 years.

He said the number of patients who were measles positive remained at seven.

“Now monitoring is done daily by medical staff of the Tengkawang Health Clinic and Hulu Terengganu District Health Office to detect new cases.

“Spraying of disinfectants has been done at orang asli homes in Kampung Sungai Berua. We are also stepping up efforts to update profiles of villagers, identify the immunisation status and dietary level of residents, especially children, in this settlement,“ he said.

The measles outbreak among orang asli in Terengganu is under control and the public should not worry about the reported cases, he added.

Terengganu has four orang asli settlements in three districts — two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman. — Bernama