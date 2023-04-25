Two more perish, taking death toll in Kemaman crash to six

CHUKAI: Two more individuals involved in a crash at KM153 of Jalan Jerangau-Jabor in Cheneh near here yesterday have died, taking the total number of lives lost in the incident to six.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan when confirming the matter said the two victims died at the hospital while four victims were killed at the scene.

Earlier, Cheneh Fire and Rescue operations commander Mohd Hafiezul Mohamad when contacted said the department received an emergency call about a crash involving two cars at 4.47pm yesterday.

He said five personnel from the Cheneh Fire and Rescue Station and six others who were at the Perasing Rest and Service (RSA) rushed to the location.

“The first Proton Persona car with eight people on board including the driver was heading from Bukit Besi, Dungun to Bandar Baru Cheneh, Kemaman.

“The second Proton Persona car with five individuals including the driver was coming from Perasing near Jabor and heading to Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus,“ he said, adding that the identities of all the victims had not yet been determined. - Bernama